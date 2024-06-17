Left Menu

Hyundai to Electrify India with Four New EV Models

Hyundai Motor India Ltd plans to launch four new electric vehicle models, including Creta EV, by the last quarter of the current fiscal. The company focuses on local production capabilities and collaboration for a localized EV supply chain while also aiming to construct charging stations across India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 17:27 IST
Hyundai to Electrify India with Four New EV Models
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) is gearing up to revolutionize the Indian automotive market with the launch of four new electric vehicle (EV) models, including the highly anticipated Creta EV, by the end of the current fiscal year, as per its preliminary IPO papers filed with Sebi.

To maximize the price competitiveness of its EV models, HMIL aims to secure local production capabilities for key components, such as battery packs and power electronics, and establish a localized EV supply chain. The company has already leased a section of its Chennai Manufacturing Plant to Mobis for EV battery assembly.

HMIL also plans to develop EV infrastructure in India by constructing charging stations. By March 2024, they had established 11 fast charging stations and aim to expand further to support increased EV adoption. Additionally, the company highlights the need for stable and transparent policies to ensure smooth technology transition and localization in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024