FM Nirmala Sitharaman to hold key pre-budget meeting with industry leaders on June 20

As part of pre-budget consultations, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to meet representatives from industry associations on June 20 evening

ANI | Updated: 17-06-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 17:29 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
As part of pre-budget consultations, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to meet representatives from industry associations on June 20 evening. The meeting, slated to take place between 4 and 6 pm at North Block, will see industry associations such as the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham), and PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry presenting their budget suggestions and recommendations.

This meeting is part of the government's annual pre-budget consultations aimed at garnering feedback and suggestions from key stakeholders to shape the upcoming Union Budget. The budget is anticipated to be tabled in Parliament in the third week of July.

Ahead of their meeting with the Finance Minister, industry associations will meet Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra on June 18. The discussions are expected to cover a broad range of topics, including tax reforms, incentives for various industries, measures to boost economic growth, and policies to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

This will be the Modi government's first budget after it assumed office for the third successive term. Nirmala Sitharman had presented an interim budget on February 1 ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. She has so far presented six budgets in a row and will create a record when she presents the full-fledged budget for the new term of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

