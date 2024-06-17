Railway Minister Pledges Safety Overhaul After West Bengal Train Collision

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that an official investigation is underway following a collision between a goods train and the Kanchanjunga Express in Rangapani, West Bengal, on Monday morning.

Speaking at the accident site near New Jalpaiguri station, Vaishnaw emphasized the importance of restoring train operations on the pivotal route connecting northeast India to the rest of the country. He assured that measures will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety will thoroughly investigate the accident, which may have stemmed from a possible human error by the goods train's loco pilot. The chairperson of the Railway Board, Jaya Varma Sinha, indicated that the goods train likely ignored a signal, resulting in the collision. Rescue efforts have been successfully completed.

