Left Menu

Railway Minister Pledges Safety Overhaul After West Bengal Train Collision

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the Commissioner of Railway Safety is investigating the cause of a collision between a goods train and the Kanchanjunga Express in West Bengal's Rangapani. Rescue operations are complete, and steps will be taken to prevent similar accidents in the future.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-06-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 18:00 IST
Railway Minister Pledges Safety Overhaul After West Bengal Train Collision
Ashwini Vaishnaw
  • Country:
  • India

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that an official investigation is underway following a collision between a goods train and the Kanchanjunga Express in Rangapani, West Bengal, on Monday morning.

Speaking at the accident site near New Jalpaiguri station, Vaishnaw emphasized the importance of restoring train operations on the pivotal route connecting northeast India to the rest of the country. He assured that measures will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety will thoroughly investigate the accident, which may have stemmed from a possible human error by the goods train's loco pilot. The chairperson of the Railway Board, Jaya Varma Sinha, indicated that the goods train likely ignored a signal, resulting in the collision. Rescue efforts have been successfully completed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024