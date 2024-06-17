Blade Found in Air India Meal: Passenger's Shocking Discovery

A passenger onboard an Air India flight from Bengaluru to San Francisco discovered a blade-like metal piece in his meal last week, to which the airline, owned by Tata Group, has issued a 'deep apology'.

Air India confirmed the presence of a 'foreign object' in the food, attributing it to the vegetable processing machine used by its catering partner, TajSATS. The passenger, identified as Mathures Paul, a journalist, reported the object on the social media platform X after chewing on the meal for a few seconds. Fortunately, no harm was done.

The airline, acknowledging the incident, stated they have collaborated with TajSATS to enhance preventive measures, including more frequent checks of the processing equipment. This event marks the second such incident on Air India's long-haul flights recently, sparking wider concerns about food safety standards.

