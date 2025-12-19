Green Building Norms: A New Era in Real Estate
Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasizes green building norms, advocating them as the 'new normal' in housing. He urges developers to create low-cost, eco-friendly homes and train workers. Implementing energy-efficient designs and recycling systems, while ensuring transparency in the land market, is crucial for sustainable development.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called for the integration of green building norms as the 'new normal' within the housing sector. Speaking at CREDAI's conclave, he urged developers to focus on eco-friendly construction, skill training for laborers, and the development of low-cost housing solutions.
Shah highlighted the necessity of transparency in the land market and cautioned against speculative land holding. He praised the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA) for its role in streamlining developer operations and safeguarding homebuyers' interests.
He stressed the importance of sustainable development, advocating for energy-efficient designs, water recycling, and waste management in housing projects, alongside self-regulation within the industry to avoid governmental intervention.
