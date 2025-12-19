Decade-long Justice: Man Sentenced in Meerut for Heinous Crime

In a significant legal development, a court in Meerut issued a 10-year rigorous imprisonment sentence along with a Rs 10,000 fine to a man for the rape of a five-year-old girl in 2017.

The conviction falls under the ambit of 'Operation Conviction,' a campaign that underscores effective prosecution strategies implemented by the monitoring cell and the Sardhana police station.

Presided over by Special Judge Shivani Singh, the court found the accused, identified as Asu from Sardhana town, guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, POCSO Act, and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act, following a complaint from the victim's mother in 2017.

(With inputs from agencies.)