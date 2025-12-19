Decade-long Justice: Man Sentenced in Meerut for Heinous Crime
A Meerut court sentenced a man to 10 years in prison and fined him Rs 10,000 for raping a five-year-old girl in 2017. The conviction, achieved under the police's 'Operation Conviction' campaign, involved diligent prosecution by the monitoring cell and Sardhana police, leading to a guilty verdict.
- Country:
- India
In a significant legal development, a court in Meerut issued a 10-year rigorous imprisonment sentence along with a Rs 10,000 fine to a man for the rape of a five-year-old girl in 2017.
The conviction falls under the ambit of 'Operation Conviction,' a campaign that underscores effective prosecution strategies implemented by the monitoring cell and the Sardhana police station.
Presided over by Special Judge Shivani Singh, the court found the accused, identified as Asu from Sardhana town, guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, POCSO Act, and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act, following a complaint from the victim's mother in 2017.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- court
- Meerut
- rape
- conviction
- police
- Sardhana
- POCSO
- campaign
- justice
- imprisonment
ALSO READ
Chief Minister Dhami's Surprise Visit Exposes Lapses and Spurs Action at Dalanwala Police Station
Rajasthan Police Dismantle Major Drug Operation in Barmer
Justice Served: POCSO Act Court Convicts Principal and Teacher
Delhi Police Bust Thak-Thak Gang, Recovers Stolen Gems
Delhi Police Enhance Cyber Safety Awareness for Seniors