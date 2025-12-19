Left Menu

India-born Innovator Sanjoy Paul Honored as NAI Fellow

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 19-12-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 21:40 IST
India-born technologist Sanjoy Paul has achieved the notable distinction of being named a Fellow of the National Academy of Inventors (NAI), a significant honor for academic innovators in the United States, as announced on December 11.

Paul holds the position of executive director at Rice Nexus and AI Houston, and serves as an associate vice president for technology development at Rice University. He is among the select group of 169 academics chosen as part of the 2025 class of NAI Fellows, which includes Nobel laureates and esteemed recipients of the US National Medals of Science and Technology.

Paul's extensive work in fields such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, networking, and the Internet of Things highlights his profound impact on industries ranging from manufacturing to space technology. His innovations, supported by 95 patents, have generated over USD 750 million in enterprise value. In his illustrious career, Paul has held significant roles at companies like Bell Labs, Wipro, and Accenture, leading global R&D efforts and contributing to the launch of various startups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

