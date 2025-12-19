Left Menu

Rishabh Pant Leads Delhi in Vijay Hazare Trophy with Kohli & Co.

Rishabh Pant has been named captain of the Delhi team for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, with Virat Kohli slated to play a few matches. Additional players like Harshit Rana, Ishant Sharma, and Navdeep Saini will join, although Pant and Kohli may miss some games for national commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 21:42 IST
Rishabh Pant Leads Delhi in Vijay Hazare Trophy with Kohli & Co.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's Test vice-captain Rishabh Pant has been appointed the captain of the Delhi squad for the National One-Day Championship, part of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, starting December 24. Virat Kohli is also expected to participate in a few games.

In addition to Pant and Kohli, the lineup features pacer Harshit Rana and seasoned players Ishant Sharma and Navdeep Saini, who have all expressed their intention to compete in the tournament.

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has not included Pant, Kohli, and Rana in the 16-member list for the entire championship, as they are anticipated to play only two to three matches before the New Zealand ODI series on January 11, 2026. Ayush Badoni has been named vice-captain and will take over when Pant leaves for national duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025