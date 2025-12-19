Rishabh Pant Leads Delhi in Vijay Hazare Trophy with Kohli & Co.

India's Test vice-captain Rishabh Pant has been appointed the captain of the Delhi squad for the National One-Day Championship, part of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, starting December 24. Virat Kohli is also expected to participate in a few games.

In addition to Pant and Kohli, the lineup features pacer Harshit Rana and seasoned players Ishant Sharma and Navdeep Saini, who have all expressed their intention to compete in the tournament.

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has not included Pant, Kohli, and Rana in the 16-member list for the entire championship, as they are anticipated to play only two to three matches before the New Zealand ODI series on January 11, 2026. Ayush Badoni has been named vice-captain and will take over when Pant leaves for national duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)