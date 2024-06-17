Tour Operator Charged in Rudraprayag Tragedy: 15 Dead

The Uttarakhand transport department has launched legal proceedings against a tour operator following a tragic accident on the Badrinath highway in Rudraprayag, which left 15 dead and 11 injured. The incident came to light on Monday.

Assistant Divisional Enforcement Officer Pramod Karnataki confirmed that the case, registered at Rudraprayag Police Station, cites violation of Transport Act regulations and overloading. The vehicle in question was carrying 26 passengers, exceeding its capacity of 20.

Rudraprayag Deputy District Magistrate Ashish Ghildiyal announced a magisterial inquiry into the accident. His investigation aims to pinpoint the causes and recommend measures to prevent future incidents. The report will be submitted to the government soon.

