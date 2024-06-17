Left Menu

Tour Operator Charged in Rudraprayag Tragedy: 15 Dead

The Uttarakhand transport department has charged a tour operator after a vehicle overloaded with tourists skidded off the Badrinath highway, killing 15 and injuring 11. The case involves negligence and overloading beyond stipulated capacity. A magisterial inquiry has been initiated to investigate the incident.

PTI | Rudraprayag | Updated: 17-06-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 22:22 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand transport department has launched legal proceedings against a tour operator following a tragic accident on the Badrinath highway in Rudraprayag, which left 15 dead and 11 injured. The incident came to light on Monday.

Assistant Divisional Enforcement Officer Pramod Karnataki confirmed that the case, registered at Rudraprayag Police Station, cites violation of Transport Act regulations and overloading. The vehicle in question was carrying 26 passengers, exceeding its capacity of 20.

Rudraprayag Deputy District Magistrate Ashish Ghildiyal announced a magisterial inquiry into the accident. His investigation aims to pinpoint the causes and recommend measures to prevent future incidents. The report will be submitted to the government soon.

