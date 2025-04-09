Left Menu

Mobile Apps as Spy Tools: A Growing Threat

Western intelligence agencies have warned about malicious mobile applications used by Beijing's security to surveil Taiwanese independence advocates and other oppositional groups. The warning highlights malware linked to China's Ministry of Public Security, targeting minorities and democracy advocates. Researchers tracked malware dubbed 'BADBAZAAR' and 'MOONSHINE.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 04:34 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 04:34 IST
Western intelligence agencies announced on Tuesday that mobile applications built for malicious purposes pose an increasing threat, allegedly driven by forces tied to Beijing's security services. These applications are reportedly being used to monitor Taiwanese independence activists and other groups opposing the Chinese government.

In a detailed advisory, six nations, including the UK and the US, identified a Chengdu-based contractor associated with China's Ministry of Public Security as the origin of malware known as "BADBAZAAR" and "MOONSHINE." These programs are suspected of siphoning sensitive data and granting remote access to devices.

The advisory also noted that these threats import significant risk across various spheres, from NGOs to individual advocates of minority and democracy movements. Despite the potential for widespread infection, Chinese officials have yet to comment.

