Mobile Apps as Spy Tools: A Growing Threat

Western intelligence agencies announced on Tuesday that mobile applications built for malicious purposes pose an increasing threat, allegedly driven by forces tied to Beijing's security services. These applications are reportedly being used to monitor Taiwanese independence activists and other groups opposing the Chinese government.

In a detailed advisory, six nations, including the UK and the US, identified a Chengdu-based contractor associated with China's Ministry of Public Security as the origin of malware known as "BADBAZAAR" and "MOONSHINE." These programs are suspected of siphoning sensitive data and granting remote access to devices.

The advisory also noted that these threats import significant risk across various spheres, from NGOs to individual advocates of minority and democracy movements. Despite the potential for widespread infection, Chinese officials have yet to comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)