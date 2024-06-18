Left Menu

Chinese Premier Ends Australian Tour with Focus on Critical Minerals and Clean Energy

Chinese Premier Li Qiang concluded his Australian visit in Perth, emphasizing investment in critical minerals and clean energy. He inspected facilities and engaged in business dialogues to strengthen bilateral ties. The tour aligns with China's industrial goals and addresses concerns over foreign investment risks.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 18-06-2024 12:49 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 12:49 IST
Li Qiang
  • Country:
  • Australia

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has concluded his tour of Australia, wrapping up in the west coast city of Perth where he emphasized China's investments in critical minerals and clean energy. This visit marks a significant step in strengthening business links between the two nations.

Perth, the capital of Western Australia, is crucial to global iron ore production, contributing 39% of the world's supply last year. As one of Australia's most lucrative exports, iron ore remained unaffected by Beijing's trade bans amid strained relations, owing to its importance in China's industrial growth.

During his visit, Li examined Fortescue's clean energy research facility and Tianqi Lithium Energy Australia's processing plant, highlighting China's commitment to sustainable industrial practices and securing critical mineral resources. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese supported these discussions, focusing on ensuring that foreign investments align with national interests.

