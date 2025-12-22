Serie A's Perth Match Scrapped Due to AFC Sanctions

In a decision that has disappointed fans, a Serie A fixture pitting AC Milan against Como in Perth, Australia, has been canceled due to imposed sanctions by the Asian Football Confederation. The match would have marked the first European domestic league game held outside of its originating continent.

Serie A President, Ezio Simonelli, cited unacceptable last-minute requests from the AFC toward the Australian Federation and the Western Australian government as the primary reasons for the game's cancellation. Originally, the fixture was moved due to San Siro's availability conflict with the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics.

This cancellation echoes a similar situation two months prior when LaLiga called off a Barcelona-Villareal match intended to be held in Miami. Both leagues aimed to expand their global presence, taking cues from successful international initiatives by sports like cycling, NFL, and NBA.

