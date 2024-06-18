Delhi Airport Launches India's First Quick Drop Solution for Luggage

Delhi Airport operator DIAL on Tuesday unveiled a self-service system to expedite the check-in process. The new mechanism allows passengers to self-drop luggage, collect tags, and print boarding passes, slashing the check-in time to just 30 seconds.

This innovative solution positions Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport as the first in India and the second worldwide—after Toronto Airport in Canada—to implement such a system. DIAL has installed 50 Self-Service Bag Drop (SSBD) units across Terminals 1 and 3, currently compatible with Air India, IndiGo, and Air India Express.

The conventional method takes around a minute, but by scanning boarding passes or utilizing biometric cameras, passengers can bypass traditional check-in desks. DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar remarked, 'Our Quick Drop Solution sets a new standard for passenger convenience and efficiency.' The initiative aims to enhance the travel experience by leveraging advanced technology.

