Left Menu

Delhi Airport Launches India's First Quick Drop Solution for Luggage

Delhi Airport has introduced a self-service mechanism for faster luggage drop, print boarding passes, and tag collection. This innovation reduces check-in time from one minute to 30 seconds, making Indira Gandhi International Airport the first in India and second globally to offer this solution.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2024 14:10 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 14:10 IST
Delhi Airport Launches India's First Quick Drop Solution for Luggage
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Airport operator DIAL on Tuesday unveiled a self-service system to expedite the check-in process. The new mechanism allows passengers to self-drop luggage, collect tags, and print boarding passes, slashing the check-in time to just 30 seconds.

This innovative solution positions Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport as the first in India and the second worldwide—after Toronto Airport in Canada—to implement such a system. DIAL has installed 50 Self-Service Bag Drop (SSBD) units across Terminals 1 and 3, currently compatible with Air India, IndiGo, and Air India Express.

The conventional method takes around a minute, but by scanning boarding passes or utilizing biometric cameras, passengers can bypass traditional check-in desks. DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar remarked, 'Our Quick Drop Solution sets a new standard for passenger convenience and efficiency.' The initiative aims to enhance the travel experience by leveraging advanced technology.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions

Cybersecurity Discourses in SMEs: From Synergistic Assets to Impractical Liabilities

Transforming Education in Sub-Saharan Africa: The Power of Public Investment

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024