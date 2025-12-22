Left Menu

Arrest in Ballia: Man Charged with Animal Cruelty Offense

A resident of Ballia district, Pintu Rajbhar, was arrested for allegedly committing bestiality on a cow's calf. Police detained Rajbhar following a complaint by Mantu Rajbhar. He was charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The calf was recovered by police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 22-12-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 20:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 44-year-old man from Ballia district has been detained following grave allegations of bestiality involving a cow's calf, local authorities reported on Monday.

The suspect, identified as Pintu Rajbhar from Sawaru Bandh village, was apprehended after a complaint was lodged by one Mantu Rajbhar from Dubaharh area. The complainant alleges that the accused stole the calf and committed the act by binding its mouth with a rope.

In response to the complaint, law enforcement has initiated a case under applicable sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh confirmed the arrest and added that the stolen calf was retrieved from the suspect's possession.

