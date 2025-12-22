Arrest in Ballia: Man Charged with Animal Cruelty Offense

A 44-year-old man from Ballia district has been detained following grave allegations of bestiality involving a cow's calf, local authorities reported on Monday.

The suspect, identified as Pintu Rajbhar from Sawaru Bandh village, was apprehended after a complaint was lodged by one Mantu Rajbhar from Dubaharh area. The complainant alleges that the accused stole the calf and committed the act by binding its mouth with a rope.

In response to the complaint, law enforcement has initiated a case under applicable sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh confirmed the arrest and added that the stolen calf was retrieved from the suspect's possession.