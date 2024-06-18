Left Menu

Volvo CE India Unveils EC210 Excavator: New Era for Construction Efficiency

Volvo Construction Equipment India has introduced the EC210, a 20-tonne hydraulic excavator, highlighting advanced features and exceptional fuel efficiency tailored for the Indian market. The launch also includes a new brand campaign, 'Karo Zyada Ki Umeed,' promoting the product's high performance, value, savings, and uptime.

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 18-06-2024 15:39 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 15:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE India) has made a significant stride in advancing India's construction efficiency with the launch of the EC210, a 'Built for Bharat' 20-tonne class hydraulic excavator. This new offering underscores the company's commitment to providing innovative, technologically advanced solutions tailored to the Indian construction equipment market.

At the unveiling event, Global Head of Operations Kamel Sid highlighted the EC210's superior performance, exceptional fuel efficiency, and lower maintenance costs. The event also saw the introduction of the 'Karo Zyada Ki Umeed' campaign, which reflects the Indian spirit of striving for excellence and pushing boundaries.

The EC210 offers unmatched versatility, industry-leading safety features, and ease of servicing. It is deemed highly reliable across various applications such as road building, waste management, and sand mining, enhancing productivity while ensuring sustainability. Volvo CE aims to meet India's growing infrastructure demands with innovative solutions, reinforcing their leading position in the market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

