Congress Demands Railway Minister's Resignation After Kanchanjunga Express Tragedy

In the aftermath of the Kanchanjunga Express accident, Congress has intensified its demand for the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, accusing the government of failing to ensure railway safety and accountability. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has posed pressing questions to the Modi administration, inquiring about unresolved issues such as the unfilled vacancies and lack of safety measures like the 'Kavach' anti-collision system.

Kharge's criticisms were echoed by Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, who highlighted the alarming frequency of railway accidents and the minister's apparent focus on optics over genuine reforms. Shrinate showcased visuals of the recent Balasore accident, questioning what steps had been taken since then to enhance railway security.

Concerns have been raised over the railway sector's deteriorating condition, with Shrinate questioning decisions like merging the railway budget with the general budget, reducing sleeper coaches, and vacancies undermining operational safety. She emphasized that accountability needs to be firmly established at the top echelons of the government.

