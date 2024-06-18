Left Menu

Ecuador Suspends Visa Waiver Agreement with China

Ecuador's foreign ministry announced on Tuesday that it is suspending its visa waiver agreement with China. The decision comes in response to an increase in migratory flows from China, according to a statement posted on social media by the ministry.

Ecuador's foreign ministry on Tuesday said that it was suspending an agreement with China which had waived the requirement for travelers to obtain a visa to travel to the country.

The ministry, in a statement posted on social media, cited an increase in migratory flows from China.

