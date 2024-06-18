Ecuador Suspends Visa Waiver Agreement with China
Ecuador's foreign ministry announced on Tuesday that it is suspending its visa waiver agreement with China. The decision comes in response to an increase in migratory flows from China, according to a statement posted on social media by the ministry.
Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 19:07 IST
Ecuador's foreign ministry on Tuesday said that it was suspending an agreement with China which had waived the requirement for travelers to obtain a visa to travel to the country.
The ministry, in a statement posted on social media, cited an increase in migratory flows from China.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
