Consumer Affairs Secretary Warns E-commerce Giants Against 'Dark Patterns'

In a stern warning to e-commerce companies, Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare on Tuesday condemned the use of deceptive user interface designs referred to as 'dark patterns'. She asserted that this practice violates consumer rights and amounts to unfair trade.

Khare, who addressed a stakeholder session, elaborated on several measures that online platforms could adopt to avoid misleading consumers into unintended purchases or subscriptions. Key suggestions included gauging consumer feedback, monitoring user satisfaction, identifying non-compliant patterns using app features, and conducting self-audits of specified dark patterns.

The Department of Consumer Affairs had earlier issued guidelines in November 2023 to curb these malpractices, identifying 13 specific dark patterns such as false urgency alerts, subscription traps, bait-and-switch pricing, and persistent nagging tactics. The session saw participation from representatives of the Indian Institute of Technology, Banaras Hindu University, the All India Gaming Federation, and prominent companies like Zomato, EaseMyTrip, Urban Company, Uber, and CRED.

