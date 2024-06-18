Left Menu

Consumer Affairs Secretary Warns E-commerce Giants Against 'Dark Patterns'

Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare has warned e-commerce companies against using deceptive user interface designs known as 'dark patterns', stating that they violate consumer rights. In a stakeholder session, Khare detailed ways for online platforms to reform to prevent misleading consumers. Representatives from major firms attended the session.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 19:16 IST
Nidhi Khare
  • Country:
  • India

In a stern warning to e-commerce companies, Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare on Tuesday condemned the use of deceptive user interface designs referred to as 'dark patterns'. She asserted that this practice violates consumer rights and amounts to unfair trade.

Khare, who addressed a stakeholder session, elaborated on several measures that online platforms could adopt to avoid misleading consumers into unintended purchases or subscriptions. Key suggestions included gauging consumer feedback, monitoring user satisfaction, identifying non-compliant patterns using app features, and conducting self-audits of specified dark patterns.

The Department of Consumer Affairs had earlier issued guidelines in November 2023 to curb these malpractices, identifying 13 specific dark patterns such as false urgency alerts, subscription traps, bait-and-switch pricing, and persistent nagging tactics. The session saw participation from representatives of the Indian Institute of Technology, Banaras Hindu University, the All India Gaming Federation, and prominent companies like Zomato, EaseMyTrip, Urban Company, Uber, and CRED.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

