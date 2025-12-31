Crisis Deepens as UAE Withdraws Forces from Yemen Amid Saudi Tensions

The United Arab Emirates announced the immediate withdrawal of its remaining forces from Yemen after Saudi Arabia demanded their departure within 24 hours. This move intensifies the diplomatic conflict between these Gulf powerhouses, both of whom play significant roles in global oil output.

The long-standing coalition against Yemen's Iran-linked Houthis has seen diverging interests, particularly with the UAE allegedly backing Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council. The latest airstrike on Mukalla, described by Riyadh as targeting a UAE-linked arms shipment, marks a significant escalation in their tensions.

Although the UAE states its withdrawal aims to de-escalate the situation, it remains uncertain whether it will cease support for the separatists. This division threatens regional security and could affect the consensus within OPEC, complicating negotiations over oil production levels in the Gulf.