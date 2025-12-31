Left Menu

Crisis Deepens as UAE Withdraws Forces from Yemen Amid Saudi Tensions

The UAE announced its withdrawal of remaining forces from Yemen after Saudi Arabia called for their exit, escalating tensions between the Gulf nations. The dispute highlights diverging interests, with the UAE accused of aiding Yemeni separatists. The situation raises concerns about regional stability and oil consensus within OPEC.

Updated: 31-12-2025 02:52 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 02:52 IST
Crisis Deepens as UAE Withdraws Forces from Yemen Amid Saudi Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Arab Emirates announced the immediate withdrawal of its remaining forces from Yemen after Saudi Arabia demanded their departure within 24 hours. This move intensifies the diplomatic conflict between these Gulf powerhouses, both of whom play significant roles in global oil output.

The long-standing coalition against Yemen's Iran-linked Houthis has seen diverging interests, particularly with the UAE allegedly backing Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council. The latest airstrike on Mukalla, described by Riyadh as targeting a UAE-linked arms shipment, marks a significant escalation in their tensions.

Although the UAE states its withdrawal aims to de-escalate the situation, it remains uncertain whether it will cease support for the separatists. This division threatens regional security and could affect the consensus within OPEC, complicating negotiations over oil production levels in the Gulf.

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

