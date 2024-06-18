Global Luxury Sales Face Roadblocks Amid Creativity Crisis and Price Hikes

A recent Bain consultancy study, commissioned by Altagamma, reveals that the post-pandemic surge in luxury goods sales is set to stall this year. The forecast of flat global luxury sales in 2024 follows a first-quarter dip and highlights a troubling creativity crisis amidst price hikes.

Bain partner Claudia D'Arpizio pointed out that luxury brands have shifted their focus towards their wealthiest customers, neglecting the aspirational middle class and Gen-Z consumers who previously fueled growth. 'This is a supply-driven industry,' she added, emphasizing the need for quick adjustment to customer needs.

On the economic front, political uncertainty in the U.S. amid election year and economic instability in China contribute to the slowdown. Furthermore, steep price increases on items that show little innovation leave customers 'upset and puzzled.' As brands reorient their strategies and price points, the luxury market will need to balance between exclusivity and broader appeal.

