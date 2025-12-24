Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Harish Rawat Fights Misinformation Campaign

Harish Rawat, a senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister, has filed a police complaint against an alleged misinformation campaign run by the BJP on social media. Rawat claims AI-generated content is being used to tarnish his and Congress's image. He hopes the culprits will face justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 24-12-2025 08:38 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 08:38 IST
Political Turmoil: Harish Rawat Fights Misinformation Campaign
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat has officially lodged a police complaint against the BJP, accusing them of spearheading a misinformation campaign on social media. Rawat's complaint alleges the use of AI-generated content to damage his reputation and that of his party.

Accompanied by his supporters, Rawat submitted the complaint at the Nehru Colony police station, providing a pen drive and other evidence. An FIR was registered under pertinent sections of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008, following Rawat's accusations of illicit activities aimed at disrupting social harmony.

Rawat expressed frustration over the four-hour delay in registering the FIR, questioning the implications for common citizens. Despite the BJP's denial of involvement, Rawat continues to press for action, meeting with senior local and state officials to seek justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025