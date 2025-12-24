Political Turmoil: Harish Rawat Fights Misinformation Campaign

Senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat has officially lodged a police complaint against the BJP, accusing them of spearheading a misinformation campaign on social media. Rawat's complaint alleges the use of AI-generated content to damage his reputation and that of his party.

Accompanied by his supporters, Rawat submitted the complaint at the Nehru Colony police station, providing a pen drive and other evidence. An FIR was registered under pertinent sections of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008, following Rawat's accusations of illicit activities aimed at disrupting social harmony.

Rawat expressed frustration over the four-hour delay in registering the FIR, questioning the implications for common citizens. Despite the BJP's denial of involvement, Rawat continues to press for action, meeting with senior local and state officials to seek justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)