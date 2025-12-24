Stokes Prioritizes Player Well-being Amid Ashes Series Turmoil
England captain Ben Stokes emphasizes the importance of players' mental well-being amid pressure following their Ashes series loss to Australia. With media criticism and reports of inappropriate behavior, Stokes aims to support his team through personal experience, acknowledging the stress from social media scrutiny.
England captain Ben Stokes has placed the mental well-being of his players as his top priority during the remainder of the Ashes series. This comes after England's heavy defeat to Australia, securing the latter's series victory.
Stokes, speaking at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, highlighted the mounting pressure from media and social reports, particularly regarding a reported rowdy visit by some team members to a Queensland resort. He assured his commitment to protect his players, drawing on his own experience with mental health challenges.
Reflecting on his struggles, including a 2021 break to focus on his health, Stokes emphasized the strain of public and social media scrutiny, especially after a loss. England will announce their team selection for the next match soon, continuing under Stokes' leadership.
