Passenger Deboarded for Mid-Flight Chaos on Lucknow-Mumbai Trip

A passenger on a Lucknow-Mumbai Akasa Air flight was deboarded for creating a ruckus mid-flight, airport sources said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday, where the woman allegedly bit a crew member's hand and misbehaved with other staff.

As a result, airport officials had to remove the unaccompanied woman from the flight.

