Passenger Deboarded for Mid-Flight Chaos on Lucknow-Mumbai Trip
A woman was deboarded from an Akasa Air flight from Lucknow to Mumbai for allegedly causing a disturbance. She reportedly bit a crew member's hand and misbehaved with others. The airport officials removed her from the flight as she was traveling alone.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-06-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 21:12 IST
- Country:
- India
A passenger on a Lucknow-Mumbai Akasa Air flight was deboarded for creating a ruckus mid-flight, airport sources said on Tuesday.
The incident occurred on Monday, where the woman allegedly bit a crew member's hand and misbehaved with other staff.
As a result, airport officials had to remove the unaccompanied woman from the flight.
