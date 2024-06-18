Left Menu

Bipartisan Effort to Counter China's Grip on Critical Minerals

The chair and top Democrat on the House select committee on China announced a bipartisan working group to tackle China's dominance in critical mineral supply chains. The group will propose policies to reduce U.S. dependency on China for essential minerals used in semiconductors, wind turbines, and electric vehicles.

Updated: 18-06-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 21:40 IST
The chair and top Democrat on the House select committee on China will announce Tuesday it is launching a bipartisan working group to address China's dominance of critical mineral supply chains.

Representative John Moolenaar, the committee chair and Raja Krishnamoorthi, the top Democrat, said the new working group will help propose policies to address U.S. reliance on China for critical minerals used in everything from semiconductors and wind turbines to electric vehicles.

The group "will work to create transparency into U.S. supply chain dependency for critical minerals and develop a package of investments, regulatory reforms, and tax incentives to reduce that dependency," the committee said in a statement to Reuters.

