Left Menu

Firozabad's Glass Workers Bear Brunt of Blistering Heatwaves Amid Climate Change Crisis

Artisans in Firozabad, known as the 'City of Glass,' face worsening conditions as climate change exacerbates already extreme temperatures in glass bangle factories. Workers, many of whom suffer from heat-related illnesses, are overwhelmed by the rising heat, prompting calls for better health protections and governmental support.

PTI | Firozabad | Updated: 19-06-2024 12:46 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 12:46 IST
Firozabad's Glass Workers Bear Brunt of Blistering Heatwaves Amid Climate Change Crisis
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Artisans in the renowned 'City of Glass,' Firozabad, are now facing increasingly perilous working conditions as climate change exacerbates the extreme temperatures in factory environments.

Workers in these small-scale units already face furnace heat that often soars above 50 degrees Celsius, leading to numerous cases of heat exhaustion and dehydration.

The impact is particularly severe for women and older workers, pushing health experts and labor advocates to call for more robust health protections and significant government intervention.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: AIoT-Driven Precision Water Management and Crop Optimization

AI's Leap Forward: How 2024 is Redefining Technology

Asia's Wake-Up Call: Strengthening Health Systems Post-COVID-19

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024