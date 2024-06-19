Firozabad's Glass Workers Bear Brunt of Blistering Heatwaves Amid Climate Change Crisis

Artisans in the renowned 'City of Glass,' Firozabad, are now facing increasingly perilous working conditions as climate change exacerbates the extreme temperatures in factory environments.

Workers in these small-scale units already face furnace heat that often soars above 50 degrees Celsius, leading to numerous cases of heat exhaustion and dehydration.

The impact is particularly severe for women and older workers, pushing health experts and labor advocates to call for more robust health protections and significant government intervention.

