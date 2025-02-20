Left Menu

Samsung Workers Intensify Protest Amid Union Tensions

Workers at Samsung's Sriperumbudur plant have escalated their protest against the suspension of three union leaders. The company maintains a zero-tolerance stance on illegal activities disrupting industrial peace. Samsung urges authorities to ensure worker safety and maintain discipline, while production continues uninterrupted.

Updated: 20-02-2025 16:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant escalation, workers at Samsung's Sriperumbudur plant have intensified their protest following the suspension of three union leaders affiliated with CITU. The workers, demanding their reinstatement, have been on a sit-in strike since February 5.

Samsung reiterated its commitment to maintain industrial peace, highlighting its zero-tolerance policy toward any illegal activities that disrupt operations. The company called for the cooperation of state authorities to ensure the safety and discipline of its workforce while emphasizing that production remains unaffected.

Last year, Samsung faced a prolonged workers' strike over wage revisions and other demands, which ended after intervention from the Tamil Nadu government. The current tensions highlight ongoing challenges in maintaining labor relations at the plant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

