Kerala's Vegetable and Fish Prices Skyrocket Amid Trawling Ban and Climate Woes

The prices of vegetables and fish in Kerala have seen a sharp increase, significantly impacting the monthly budgets of residents across the state.

Vegetable vendors are attributing the price surge to the extreme summer and untimely rains in Tamil Nadu, which is a primary supplier of vegetables to Kerala. Additionally, fish prices have spiked due to a 52-day annual trawling ban that started from June 9, leading to a severe shortage in supply.

Leela, a vegetable vendor in Palayam market, stated, "There is very little supply and the prices are very high. When the prices are high, people do not come to buy vegetables." She added that high wholesale prices force her to sell at higher rates, making it difficult for her to attract customers.

The shortage is particularly noticeable with popular vegetables such as tomatoes and drumsticks, which are now sold at significantly higher prices. Similar trends are seen across various vegetable types, with ginger and carrots also seeing considerable price jumps.

The fish market is experiencing similar issues. Sardines, once the common man's fish, are now being sold at Rs 300 to 400 per kg, up from the usual Rs 100 and below, due to reduced landings following the trawling ban.

Vegetable wholesalers and vendors in Thiruvananthapuram say they are merely passing on the increased costs from suppliers in neighboring states, as crop losses in Tamil Nadu have severely affected supply chains.

Many residents, especially those from the middle class, are finding it difficult to cope with these steep price hikes. Anil Kumar, a retired employee, voiced his concerns saying, "The prices are very high, and we do not get all the vegetables that we need. The price rise is there for every item, and we cannot even think of buying fish."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)