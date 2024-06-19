China and Malaysia's Rail Renaissance: Connecting Nations via ECRL
China is willing to collaborate with Malaysia to explore linking the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) with railway networks in Laos and Thailand. This initiative is part of China's $10 billion Belt and Road project, aiming to foster greater connectivity and economic cooperation in the region.
China is willing to work with Malaysia to study connecting the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) with railway links in Laos and Thailand, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Wednesday.
The ECRL in Malaysia, a $10 billion rail project, is part of China's Belt and Road Initiative.
