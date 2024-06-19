Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Strategic Pivot: Industrial Ties with India to Boost Economy

President Ranil Wickremesinghe emphasized the importance of Sri Lanka linking with India's industrial surge, highlighting the need for collaborations in renewable energy and industrial transformation. He updated on ongoing debt restructuring and IMF bailouts, stressing the transition to an export-oriented economy as vital for recovery.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 19-06-2024 16:20 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 16:20 IST
President Ranil Wickremesinghe stressed the necessity for Sri Lanka to align with India's extensive industrial growth. 'Our neighbour India is experiencing massive industrial expansion, particularly in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. We must also engage,' Wickremesinghe stated at the Industry 2024 event.

He revealed plans to discuss these opportunities with India's External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar, following his earlier dialogue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Key areas for collaboration include solar, wind energy, and liquid hydrogen, spearheaded by Adani projects in Sri Lanka.

Despite declaring bankruptcy in mid-2022 and ongoing debt restructuring efforts, Wickremesinghe remains optimistic about the economic transformation. He underscored the shift from an import-dependent economy to a competitive, export-oriented one as essential for long-term stability, as praised by the IMF.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

