Indian Workforce Demands Higher Salaries and Greater Flexibility

Indian workers are increasingly pushing for higher salaries to counteract rising living expenses and to feel adequately recognized for their contributions. Flexibility at work remains a significant concern, says a recent report.

The Michael Page India's Talent Trends 2024 report reveals that implementing hybrid working models has become a contentious issue in India. A staggering 94 per cent of respondents are willing to explore new roles in 2024, compelling employers to look beyond mere salary increments.

According to the report, employers must also prioritize flexibility, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I), and foster a positive workplace culture to attract and retain top talent. Ankit Agarwala, Managing Director of Michael Page India, emphasized, 'A successful recruitment strategy should cultivate a robust company culture, provide flexibility, and address DE&I initiatives.'

