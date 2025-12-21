Turbulent Waters: U.S. Seizes Oil Tanker Amid Tensions with Venezuela
The United States intercepted an oil tanker off Venezuela, escalating tensions amid President Trump's 'blockade' of sanctioned tankers. Venezuela decried it as piracy, claiming it violates international law. The move comes as part of U.S. efforts to pressure Venezuela's Maduro with military actions and sanctions.
The geopolitical waters between the United States and Venezuela have become increasingly turbulent as the U.S. intercepted an oil tanker off Venezuela's coast. This move, confirmed by U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, follows President Donald Trump's announcement of a 'total blockade' on sanctioned tankers entering or leaving the South American nation.
The interception, reported by multiple U.S. officials, is the second in recent weeks amid a U.S. military buildup in the region. The Venezuelan government characterizes the seizure as 'piracy' that will be reported to the United Nations, escalating diplomatic tensions. Meanwhile, both the White House and Venezuela's oil ministry have remained silent, not yet offering public comments.
Venezuela's geopolitical struggle is compounded by its critical oil exports that have plummeted as a result of U.S. sanctions and military actions. Despite these challenges, Chinese purchases of Venezuelan crude oil continue, but the shadow fleet transporting these resources remains vulnerable to further American sanctions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
