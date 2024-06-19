Left Menu

Markets saw flat trading day, Banking stocks top gainers

After opening at record high on Wednesday's trading the indian benchmark saw flat trading day. Nifty 50 closed at 23, 516 at 41.9 points low, touching new high at 23,664.00. while Sensex closed in green at 77337.59 with marginal up of 36 points. Bank Nifty gains over 1400 points to hit new all time high today.

ANI | Updated: 19-06-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 17:15 IST
Markets saw flat trading day, Banking stocks top gainers
Representative Image (Photo source- NSE). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After opening at record high on Wednesday's trading the indian benchmark saw flat trading day. Nifty 50 closed at 23, 516 at 41.9 points low, touching new high at 23,664.00. while Sensex closed in green at 77337.59 with marginal up of 36 points. Bank Nifty gains over 1400 points to hit new all time high today.The top gainers from the Nifty were private banks. The HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, RBL Banks, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank were prominent gainers in today's trade. The Nifty hits 51,900 for the first time in which Axis Bank followed by HDFC Bank, ICIC Bank and Indusland Bank were the top gains in the bank. Nifty Bank stocks added over Rs 81 crore crore m-cap today during the trade. "Volatile day, with banks shining and some IT counters rising in an otherwise flat to lower day . The broader indices were also lower. High flying sectors like defense saw profit taking and fell sharply from lofty levels that were being decried by experienced investors as a source of worry," said Ajay Bagga Banking and market expert.

"Overall a flat day with selling coming in at every rise. Markets likely taking money off the table while fresh inflows are being directed into large private sector banks given their relative underperformance over the last few months," he added. Axis Bank saw its stocks gain after the news of its increased holding in Max Life from 19.02 to 19.99 per cent.

Sectoral indices such as FMCG, Media, Metal, Pharma, and reality remained in red again. In the last trading day these sectors were lagging behind as well. On the other hand, along with PSU and private banks, financial and IT stocks did well.

In IT category major giant companies such as Wipro and HCL Tech gained during the trade. Adani Posts were seen trading in green during the day's trade.

In today's trading the rupee traded volatile between 83.35-83.50, showing strength at the opening towards 83.35. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024