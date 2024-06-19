Left Menu

Government's Monetisation Falls Short of Target in 2023-24, But Achieves 159% of 2021-22

In the fiscal year 2023-24, the government monetised assets worth Rs 1.56 lakh crore under the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), missing the Rs 1.8 lakh crore target. The aggregate monetisation potential over four years is estimated at Rs 6 lakh crore. Various ministries achieved 70% of their targets.

The government has fallen short of its 2023-24 monetisation target despite significant achievements under the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP). According to an official statement released on Wednesday, Rs 1.56 lakh crore worth of assets were monetised, against a target of Rs 1.8 lakh crore.

Under the NMP, the total monetisation potential of the central government's brownfield infrastructure assets is projected to be Rs 6 lakh crore over four years, from FY22 to FY25. During the first two years—2021-22 and 2022-23—the total monetisation target was around Rs 2.5 lakh crore, with Rs 2.30 lakh crore being achieved.

The fiscal year 2023-24 saw a significant increase, with the government monetising around 159% of the 2021-22 achievements. Specific ministries also contributed, with road transport and highways securing Rs 40,314 crore, coal Rs 56,794 crore, and power Rs 14,690 crore. Private sector investments are being encouraged to develop new infrastructure.

