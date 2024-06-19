Rajasthan Poised for Industrial Renaissance: Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma Pledges Support

In a concerted effort to spur industrial growth, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma convened with industry and trade representatives on Wednesday. He reaffirmed the government's steadfast commitment to transforming Rajasthan into a developed and prosperous state.

Discussing the expansive possibilities for industry in the region, Sharma highlighted how the establishment of industries catalyzes holistic regional development. Recognizing entrepreneurs' pivotal role as job providers and the foundation of 'Apna Agrani Rajasthan,' he assured that the upcoming state budget would be shaped by industrialists' insights and encapsulate the state's vision till 2047.

Sharma emphasized that the Rajasthan government is creating a business-friendly environment, promising comprehensive facilities for industrialists under one roof. He committed to maximizing employment opportunities by nurturing industrial growth and prioritizing the 'Vocal for Local' campaign to bolster small and cottage industries, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari echoed these sentiments, asserting a collaborative effort between the government and industrialists to establish Rajasthan as an 'industry hub.' Industries Minister Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore underscored the goal of 'Ease of Doing Business' and cost reduction to maximize employment generation.

The meeting saw active participation and suggestions from industry bodies including CII, FORTI, ASSOCHAM, Jewelers Association, Rajasthan Tax Bar Association, and Rajasthan Small Industries Federation, all united in their vision for Rajasthan's industrial future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)