Titan to enter lab-grown diamond with brand name "beYon'

Titan Co, the country's leading jewellery maker, on Friday announced its entry into the lab-grown diamond segment, under the brand name of ''beYon''.

Focusing on the emerging segment of affordable lab-grown diamonds in the country, the company will open a store in Mumbai on December 29, according to a regulatory filing from a Tata group-managed firm.

''Titan will launch the brand name 'beYon - from the House of Titan' with an exclusive retail store in Mumbai on 29th December 2025 to cater to the adornment needs of women in lifestyle categories beyond watches, perfumes, sarees and handbags,'' it said.

The brand 'beYon' will offer a curated range of Lab Grown Diamond (LGD) jewellery, making a start in this emerging category with plans to add a couple of more stores in Mumbai and Delhi in the immediate near future, Titan said.

Over the last 2-3 years, the lab-grown diamond market in India has experienced rapid growth, driven by consumer demand for affordable, sustainable, and ethically sourced alternatives to natural diamonds.

According to consulting firm Wazir Advisors, the share of diamonds in the Indian jewellery market is still below 10 per cent and has a large opportunity for upside growth.

In the last few years, studded Jewellery has been gaining popularity with organised retailers increasing focus due to high margins.

The Indian diamond jewellery market is estimated at around USD 6.2 billion (Rs 55,674.54 crore) in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 8.6 billion (Rs 77,225.97 crore) by 2028, with a CAGR of 12 per cent.

Though the share of lab-grown diamonds is a smaller one, around USD 400 million, the segment is expected to grow by 14 per cent CAGR for the next two years to USD 600 million (Rs 5,387 crore) by FY28, according to Wazir Advisors.

Moreover, India has also become the world's second-largest market for natural diamond jewellery.

Earlier this year, Titan announced a long-term strategic collaboration with De Beers Group, the world's leading diamond company, and its leading jewellery brand Tanishq.

