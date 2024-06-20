India Permits Rice Exports to Africa Amid Domestic Ban
The Indian government has authorized the export of 2,000 tonnes of non-basmati white rice to Malawi and Zimbabwe through National Cooperative Exports Limited (NCEL). Despite a domestic export ban since July 2023, exemptions are granted to specific nations based on food security needs.
In a strategic move to support global food security, the Indian government has authorized the export of 2,000 tonnes of non-basmati white rice to Malawi and Zimbabwe. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) confirmed this in a recent notification.
Although India banned non-basmati white rice exports in July 2023 to stabilize domestic supplies, exceptions are made for countries in need. The current permissions are routed through the National Cooperative Exports Limited (NCEL), a cooperative body driven by significant players like AMUL and IFFCO.
Previously, India has extended similar allowances to countries such as Nepal and Cameroon. This ongoing support highlights India's commitment to addressing food security on a global scale, even amidst domestic challenges.
