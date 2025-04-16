Amararam Gujar Appointed as India's High Commissioner to Malawi

Amararam Gujar, who currently serves as Deputy Chief of Mission in Rome, has been named the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Malawi, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). A press release from the MEA confirmed that Gujar, an Indian Foreign Service Officer from the 2008 batch, is set to assume the role shortly.

India and Malawi maintain friendly relations, with diplomatic ties established immediately after Malawi gained independence in 1964. These ties have been bolstered by regular high-level exchanges between the two nations. In February, a delegation led by General Paul Valentino Phiri, head of the Malawi Defence Force, visited the National Defence College in New Delhi to strengthen military interactions.

The visiting delegation engaged with the faculty of the National Defence College and toured various facilities as part of efforts to enhance collaboration at the senior military leadership level, according to the Ministry of Defence.

(With inputs from agencies.)