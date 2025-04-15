Amararam Gujar Appointed as India's New High Commissioner to Malawi

In a significant diplomatic move, Indian Foreign Service officer Amararam Gujar was appointed on Tuesday as India's next High Commissioner to Malawi, a nation in southeastern Africa. Gujar is currently serving as the Deputy Chief of Mission in Rome.

The Ministry of External Affairs announced the appointment, noting that Amararam Gujar, who joined the IFS in 2008, will soon commence his duties in Malawi. He is expected to bolster the longstanding cordial relations between the two countries.

Diplomatic relations between India and Malawi date back to 1964, following Malawi's independence. The two nations reinforced their partnership with the re-establishment of the resident mission in Malawi in March 2012, after a closure in 1993 for administrative reasons. This enduring relationship continues to thrive.

(With inputs from agencies.)