CRS Probes Deadly Train Collision in West Bengal: Inquiries on Speed Breach

A probe is underway by the Commissioner of Railway Safety into the train collision at Rangapani, West Bengal, that killed 10 people. The investigation focuses on why the goods train driver exceeded the speed limit. Key witness statements and malfunction reports will inform the final report.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-06-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 14:49 IST
The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) has launched a probe into the tragic collision at Rangapani in West Bengal, where a goods train collided with the Kanchanjunga Express, claiming 10 lives. The focus of the investigation is on understanding why the goods train driver exceeded the permissible speed limit.

NFR spokesperson Sabyasachi De stated that the reason behind the driver's excessive speed is under investigation. The driver received a T/A 912 form, which is standard protocol when there's a snag in the automatic signaling system.

The automatic signaling and train tracking systems were disrupted early morning, necessitating restricted speeds. As per protocol, trains were to run at 10-15 km/h, but the goods train rammed the Kanchanjunga Express after it had halted at Rangapani. The CRS is set to record statements from key witnesses, including the grievously injured assistant driver, Monu Kumar, to compile a comprehensive report on the incident.

