Crackdown on Illegal Truck Drivers: The Hidden Dangers on U.S. Highways
U.S. Border Patrol in California has arrested 30 Indian nationals and other illegal immigrants involved in operating semitrucks, posing a risk to highway safety. The operation, in coordination with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, aims to enforce immigration laws and prevent further dangerous incidents.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 24-12-2025 08:37 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 08:37 IST
U.S. Border Patrol agents in California have arrested 30 Indian nationals for operating semitrucks without proper legal status, as part of a series of law enforcement operations targeting illegal activities.
These arrests are part of a broader initiative that included the apprehension of 49 illegal immigrants in total, all of whom were found driving semitrucks with commercial driver's licenses issued by various states, including California.
The operations, led in partnership with Homeland Security Investigations, aim to uphold highway safety standards and address the rise in fatal accidents involving illegal truck drivers.
(With inputs from agencies.)