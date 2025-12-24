Crackdown on Illegal Truck Drivers: The Hidden Dangers on U.S. Highways

U.S. Border Patrol agents in California have arrested 30 Indian nationals for operating semitrucks without proper legal status, as part of a series of law enforcement operations targeting illegal activities.

These arrests are part of a broader initiative that included the apprehension of 49 illegal immigrants in total, all of whom were found driving semitrucks with commercial driver's licenses issued by various states, including California.

The operations, led in partnership with Homeland Security Investigations, aim to uphold highway safety standards and address the rise in fatal accidents involving illegal truck drivers.

(With inputs from agencies.)