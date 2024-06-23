India Accelerates FTA Upgrade Talks with South Korea Amid Trade Deficit Concerns
India moves forward with upgrading its Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with South Korea. Engaging multiple ministries, India aims to boost its exports by seeking greater market access for products such as steel, rice, and shrimp. The discussions come amid growing trade deficits and non-tariff barriers faced by Indian exporters.
- Country:
- India
The Indian government is intensifying efforts to upgrade its Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with South Korea, an initiative aimed at boosting exports and reducing trade deficits. In this initiative, the department of commerce is collaborating with various ministries, including heavy industries, steel, and textiles, to finalize an offer list, according to an official source.
The agreement, known as the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), came into effect in January 2010. Ten rounds of talks have been completed so far. Both nations have exchanged request lists and are working on offer lists, showcasing their commitment to strengthening economic ties.
India is seeking enhanced market access for key products such as steel, rice, and shrimp, aiming to mitigate the trade deficit. Specific concerns include South Korean firms' reluctance to purchase Indian steel and other non-tariff barriers that make it challenging for Indian products to enter the South Korean market. The ongoing negotiations are expected to play a pivotal role in fostering a more equitable trade relationship.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
BRICS Foreign Ministers reaffirm G20 as premier forum for international economic cooperation
China and Malaysia Forge Stronger Ties with New Economic Cooperation Pact
Both sides agreed to start talks on CEPA to take forward our economic ties: PM Modi after talks with Bangladesh PM.
India and Bangladesh Propel Relations with CEPA Talks and Green Vision
Nepal's Commerce Minister Congratulates India’s Piyush Goyal, Hopes for Enhanced Economic Cooperation