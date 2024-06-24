Student filmmakers shine spotlight on Apshinge's military heritage with 'Chhava'

ATK New Delhi [India], June 24: In a remarkable display of talent and storytelling, 5 students from a design college in Mumbai, hosted a captivating film screening event at Apshinge (Military) village in Maharashtra's Satara district, that left audiences spellbound. The feature-length documentary 'Chhava', produced by Worldwide Photoworks, received a thunderous applause at its debut showing.

The film, a labour of love by second-year design students Arman Shaikh, Anurag Srijit, Deep Kadam, Kshitij Jagdale, and Azzam Khan, was created under the adept mentorship of Prof. Sudeep Mehta, who also serves as the executive producer. 'Chhava' takes audiences on a moving journey to Apshinge (Military), a place where the spirit of service and sacrifice fills every household. For over 400 years, from the days of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to the modern Indian Armed Forces, the villagers have been illustrious participants in key historical and modern conflicts, including the two World Wars, the Indo-China and Indo-Pak Wars, and the operations of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's Azad Hind Sena. The screening was an undeniable success, drawing a diverse crowd of over 400 villagers that ranged from cinephiles and historians to veterans and active military personnel. The documentary was praised for its intimate portrayal of the military families, highlighting the personal and communal resilience of those who live in the shadow of war yet shine as beacons of bravery.

Audience members were visibly moved by the film. "It's a heart-touching narrative that not only educates but also connects you deeply with the unsung heroes of Apshinge. Many have visited and filmed our village, including National Geographic, some colleges and media houses but none have captured the emotion as these students did," said Tushar Nikam, Sarpanch of Apshinge (Military), a sentiment echoed by many others. Anand Suryavanshi, a Kargil War hero said, "This documentary brings out stories that are seldom heard but immensely powerful. It's an emotional tribute to the bravery and unyielding spirit of us soldiers." Vikram Ghadge, an Ex-Army instructor, who now runs an academy, training future candidates for the Indian Armed Forces, said, "This film has not only garnered honours for our village in Maharashtra and India but also all over the world and we are extremely thankful to the filmmakers for this."

Prof. Sudeep Mehta shared his thoughts during the post-screening discussion, saying, "This project was about bringing to light the untold stories of valour and sacrifice, of the battle that is fought off field. We usually see cinemas talking about the bravery of our soldiers guarding our nation but there is an equal part played by their families. We strived to showcase this other side of their resilience. Our students have done a magnificent job in capturing the essence of Apshinge's legacy, and the response tonight is overwhelming." The filmmakers were stunned by the response from the villagers. Anurag Srijit, one of the directors said, "This film completely changed our perspective. We learned storytelling in various forms as getting a regional Marathi cinema and its true emotions to be understood and appreciated by the audiences globally is quite challenging." With its successful local debut, 'Chhava' is now poised to make its mark on the global stage, beginning with its nomination at New York Film Awards. The film has already won numerous awards and nominations in 7 countries globally. This milestone marks the start of a promising film festival circuit journey that hopes to bring the tales of Apshinge's warriors to a worldwide audience.

The film not only showcases the capabilities of these young filmmakers but also serves as a reminder of the personal costs of war and the undying spirit of the families of the armed forces. As 'Chhava' prepares to step onto international screens, it carries with it the hopes and stories of countless unsung heroes, waiting to be heard and honoured. This documentary stands as a testament to the power of youth-driven cinema and the enduring relevance of historical storytelling in understanding our present and inspiring our future. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

