Left Menu

Britannia’s Taratala Plant Sees Complete Worker Exit

All permanent workers at Britannia's Taratala factory in Kolkata have accepted the voluntary retirement scheme (VRS). Despite this, a company official assured that the business operations will remain unaffected. This factory, a significant part of Britannia's history, has been operational for over seven decades.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-06-2024 13:51 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 13:51 IST
Britannia’s Taratala Plant Sees Complete Worker Exit
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable development, Britannia Industries Limited announced that all permanent workers at its Taratala factory in Kolkata have accepted the voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) offered to them. This complete workforce exit marks a significant change at one of the company's oldest manufacturing units.

Despite the departure of the entire permanent workforce, a company official has assured stakeholders and the public that this move will not have a material impact on the business operations of Britannia Industries. The company reiterated this point in a recent filing with the bourses, emphasizing operational stability.

The Taratala plant, established over seven decades ago, holds historical importance for Britannia as one of its oldest biscuit manufacturing units. The factory's evolution reflects the broader transformations within the iconic FMCG major over the years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

 India
2
US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

 Global
3
PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

 Pakistan
4
UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indian EV Ecosystem

UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Nepal’s Workforce Gender Gap: The Hidden Influence of Social Norms

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024