Britannia’s Taratala Plant Sees Complete Worker Exit

In a notable development, Britannia Industries Limited announced that all permanent workers at its Taratala factory in Kolkata have accepted the voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) offered to them. This complete workforce exit marks a significant change at one of the company's oldest manufacturing units.

Despite the departure of the entire permanent workforce, a company official has assured stakeholders and the public that this move will not have a material impact on the business operations of Britannia Industries. The company reiterated this point in a recent filing with the bourses, emphasizing operational stability.

The Taratala plant, established over seven decades ago, holds historical importance for Britannia as one of its oldest biscuit manufacturing units. The factory's evolution reflects the broader transformations within the iconic FMCG major over the years.

