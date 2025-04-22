Trump's Fed Criticism Shakes Global Markets

European stock markets faced downward pressure Tuesday as U.S. President Donald Trump's criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell led to a selloff of U.S. assets. This move has put additional pressure on Treasuries, while gold surged to a new record high.

The U.S. dollar fell to a three-year low as Wall Street indexes dropped significantly. Traders expressed concern over potential shifts in leadership at the Federal Reserve, worried that Trump might replace Powell, who has been resistant to rate cuts.

Market volatility has been exacerbated by Trump's inconsistent policy announcements, particularly concerning U.S. tariffs. Despite some stability in Asian and European markets, investor anxiety persists, influencing currency and commodity markets globally.

