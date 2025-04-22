Left Menu

Israeli Drone Strike Eliminates Top Jama'a Islamiya Commander

An Israeli drone strike near Beirut killed Hussein Atawi, a top commander of Jama'a Islamiya's Fajr Forces. The group's rockets had targeted Israel during last year's conflict. Despite a ceasefire, Israel continues strikes in Lebanon, facing condemnation from Lebanese factions for violating sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 22-04-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 14:58 IST
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

An Israeli drone strike has resulted in the death of Hussein Atawi, a prominent leader within the militant group Jama'a Islamiya's armed branch, the Fajr Forces, according to a statement released by the group on Tuesday. The incident occurred south of Beirut, Lebanon's capital, and drew no immediate response from the Israeli military.

The lethal strike took place as Atawi was en route from his residence to his office in Beirut. It comes in the wake of a year-long war that concluded with a ceasefire deal last year. Throughout the conflict, the Fajr Forces launched rockets into Israel, and several of its members were killed by Israeli airstrikes.

Despite the ceasefire, Israel has persisted in conducting operations on Lebanese soil, primarily targeting Hezbollah fighters and arms stockpiles. Lebanese authorities, alongside Hezbollah and Jama'a Islamiya, have denounced these actions as breaches of the truce and infringements on Lebanon's sovereignty. Israel, however, views these fighters and their arsenal as imminent threats to Israeli civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

