AI-Driven Job Market Sees Surge in Freshers Hiring

Artificial intelligence is significantly impacting the job market, with over 74% of employers planning to hire freshers for AI-related roles. A report by TeamLease EdTech highlights that cities like Bangalore, Mumbai, and Chennai are key employment hubs. Employers now prioritize skills over degrees, focusing on data visualization and cloud computing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 14:59 IST
Artificial intelligence is radically transforming the job market in India, with a significant number of employers gearing up to hire freshers for AI-related roles in the coming months, according to a new report.

The Career Outlook Report 2025 by TeamLease EdTech reveals that over 74% of employers are looking to recruit new talent between January and June 2025, with a strong emphasis on AI positions, aligning with the government's strategic focus on technological advancement.

The report also indicates a hiring surge in e-commerce and tech start-ups, with Bangalore, Mumbai, and Chennai emerging as major employment hubs. Skills like data visualization and cloud computing are now more valued than traditional degrees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

