AI-Driven Job Market Sees Surge in Freshers Hiring

Artificial intelligence is radically transforming the job market in India, with a significant number of employers gearing up to hire freshers for AI-related roles in the coming months, according to a new report.

The Career Outlook Report 2025 by TeamLease EdTech reveals that over 74% of employers are looking to recruit new talent between January and June 2025, with a strong emphasis on AI positions, aligning with the government's strategic focus on technological advancement.

The report also indicates a hiring surge in e-commerce and tech start-ups, with Bangalore, Mumbai, and Chennai emerging as major employment hubs. Skills like data visualization and cloud computing are now more valued than traditional degrees.

