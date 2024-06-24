Experian India Makes Top 50 Great Mid-size Workplaces of 2024

Experian India, a premier data analytics and decisioning firm, has earned a spot in 'India's Great Mid-size Workplaces 2024: Top 50,' according to Great Place to Work.

This accolade underscores the company's commitment to nurturing a dynamic, collaborative, and forward-thinking work environment. Building on the pillars of talent development and employee well-being, Experian promotes a 'People First' approach that values both the physical and mental wellness of its employees.

Flexible work arrangements and family-friendly policies are in place to balance personal and professional growth. Manish Jain, Country Managing Director, emphasizes the company's focus on continuous learning, innovation, and equity, ensuring that every employee can reach their potential and contribute to Experian's success.

