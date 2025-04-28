UN Court Weighs In: Israel's Legal Obligations in Palestinian Territories Under Scrutiny

The International Court of Justice is set to hear arguments from 40 countries regarding Israel's humanitarian responsibilities to Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. This deliberation comes after Israel's decision to block United Nations aid, citing concerns over its potential misuse by Hamas.

The UN General Assembly's request for the ICJ's advisory opinion followed previous findings against Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories. The court's non-binding verdict is expected to cast a spotlight on Israel's blockade and humanitarian policies.

With South Africa accusing Israel of genocide over its military actions in Gaza, the proceedings have drawn significant global attention. As legal and political complexities unfold, the ICJ's role in addressing international humanitarian laws remains pivotal.

