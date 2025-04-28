Left Menu

UN Court Weighs In: Israel's Legal Obligations in Palestinian Territories Under Scrutiny

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is hearing from 40 countries on Israel's legal obligations to provide humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. This follows Israel's blockade on aid to Gaza, contested by claims of Hamas diversion. The court aims to deliver a non-binding verdict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 28-04-2025 06:54 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 06:54 IST
UN Court Weighs In: Israel's Legal Obligations in Palestinian Territories Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Court of Justice is set to hear arguments from 40 countries regarding Israel's humanitarian responsibilities to Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. This deliberation comes after Israel's decision to block United Nations aid, citing concerns over its potential misuse by Hamas.

The UN General Assembly's request for the ICJ's advisory opinion followed previous findings against Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories. The court's non-binding verdict is expected to cast a spotlight on Israel's blockade and humanitarian policies.

With South Africa accusing Israel of genocide over its military actions in Gaza, the proceedings have drawn significant global attention. As legal and political complexities unfold, the ICJ's role in addressing international humanitarian laws remains pivotal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025