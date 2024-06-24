India to Host 2024 ISO Council Meeting: A Convergence of Global Sugar and Biofuel Leaders

India is poised to host the International Sugar Organization (ISO) Council Meeting from June 25-27 in New Delhi, bringing together delegates from over 30 countries to discuss key issues in the sugar and biofuel sectors.

Being the world's largest consumer and the second-largest producer of sugar, India has been chosen to chair the ISO for 2024, according to an official statement.

The event commenced with an industrial tour of a grain-based distillery in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, on June 24, highlighting the country's adoption of advanced biofuel production technologies.

The primary proceedings will begin on June 25 with a workshop titled 'Sugar and Biofuels -- Emerging Vistas' at Bharat Mandapam, inaugurated by Union Minister for Food and New & Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi.

Over 200 participants, including international representatives, top management from Indian sugar mills, and industry associations, are expected to engage in discussions on the global sugar sector, biofuels, sustainability, and the role of farmers.

The event also aims to support the Global Biofuel Alliance, an initiative led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote sustainable biofuel solutions globally.

Sanjeev Chopra, Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution, will chair the ISO committee meetings, focusing on the administrative and functional aspects of the organization. The program will conclude with cultural tours, including visits to the Red Fort and the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library.

This event highlights India's leadership in the sugar and biofuel sectors while providing a platform for global collaboration on sustainable energy solutions.

With many ISO member countries also part of the Global Biofuel Alliance, the meeting presents an opportunity to expand the alliance and promote biofuels as means to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The ISO, a UN-affiliated body based in London, comprises 85 member countries, representing nearly 90 percent of global sugar production. Its mandate includes fostering mutual understanding and progressive approaches to addressing issues in the sugar sector and biofuels.

As the host nation, India aims to showcase its rich cultural heritage to international delegates with a cultural program on the evening of June 25, offering visitors a glimpse into the country's diverse traditions.

