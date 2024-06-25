CCI Approves Mitsui & Co.'s Acquisition of Stake in Sneha Farms Private Limited

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has granted approval for Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Mitsui) to acquire equity shares in Sneha Farms Private Limited (Sneha Farms). Mitsui's proposed transaction includes a combination of primary subscription and secondary purchase, marking its entry into the Indian poultry industry.

Mitsui, a prominent general trading company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operates globally across various sectors such as mineral resources, energy, infrastructure projects, mobility, and food. With offices and trading affiliates in 61 countries, Mitsui's investment in Sneha Farms aligns with its strategy to diversify and expand its business portfolio.

Established in 1994, Sneha Farms is a key player in India's poultry sector, involved in breeding, poultry feed production, processing of frozen and chilled chicken, and manufacturing of ready-to-cook poultry products. The company also operates subsidiaries, Sneha Gold Proteins Private Limited and Singh Poultry Private Limited, and is engaged in the production of fish feed and pet food.

The acquisition by Mitsui is expected to strengthen Sneha Farms' market position and enhance its operational capabilities within the Indian poultry industry.